Indiana man hailed a hero after saving 5 people, including children from house fire

An Indiana man is being hailed a hero after saving four young children and their 18-year-old sister from a house fire early Monday morning.

Nick Bostic of Lafayette was driving by on his way home when he saw the flames coming from the house around 12:30 a.m.

"I saw the fire on the balcony so I slammed on the brakes, pulled in the driveway, and ran into the house from the back. I was hollering ‘Is there anybody in there?’" Bostic told FOX 59.

Bostic rushed in to the burning home and saw four people. He helped get them to safety right away, but was then told one of the children was still missing.

Waking up every morning I have something to remind me of why I'm here, still alive. Why God keeps me here. He used me like his instrument that night." — Nick Bostic

Bostic rushed back in to the home only to be confronted with growing flames and thick black smoke .

"The smoke just came out of nowhere. It was pitch black, pitch black. The heat was excruciating," Bostic said, according to Fox 59.

Bostic was able to locate the child after he heard faint crying. He grabbed the child and jumped out of a second story window to avoid the flames.

"I grabbed her and held her snug and I ran up those stairs like a running back for the Colts. I jumped out that window," said Bostic.

Dramatic body camera footage from police shows the moment Bostic emerged from the home with the 6-year-old child. Bostic suffered cuts, burns and blisters on his legs and arm. He was treated at a hospital on Wednesday after several days of treatment.

"Waking up every morning I have something to remind me of why I'm here, still alive. Why God keeps me here," Bostic told News 18. "He used me like his instrument that night."

All five members of the family were uninjured. Bostic, 25, said he doesn't consider himself a hero and said he's just an ordinary person who did what he had to do.

"If it were me up there trapped, or asleep and there was a fire, I’d be hoping that the guy driving would consider doing the same if they were able to," said Bostic.

Lt. Randy Sherer of the Lafayette Police Department said Bostic's heroic actions saved lives.

"His selflessness during this incident is inspiring, and he has impressed many with his courage, tenacity, and steadfast calmness in the face of such perilous danger," Lt. Sherer said.

Police say Bostic will be honored during a local Aviators baseball game in August.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Bostic said he hopes to reunite with the family soon.

Get updates on this story at FOXNews.com.