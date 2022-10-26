Body found in suitcase identified as 5-year-old Atlanta boy; mother wanted for murder

article

Indiana state police identified the body of a boy found inside a suitcase as a child from Atlanta. Police said investigators arrested one suspect in California and are searching for the boy's mother, who is from Georgia.

Police identified the victim, found dead and stuffed in a suitcase in southern Indiana, as 5-year-old Cairo Ammar Jordan of Atlanta. He would have turned six years old on Monday, police said.

Police said law enforcement officers arrested 40-year-old Dawn Elaine Coleman and shared an image of 37-year-old Dejuane Ludie Anderson, during a press conference.

She's considered "at large" and police want the public's help in finding her. Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls said law enforcement filed a murder warrant for Anderson's arrest on Oct. 25. Police said she is 5-foot-5 and 135 pounds and may have short dark brown hair. Indiana State police said her last known location was in Echo Park in Los Angeles but has traveled to various cities in the U.S. — including San Francisco, San Diego, Las Vegas and Houston.

Police said someone found the suitcase on April 26 in an "isolated" area in southern Indiana by a mushroom hunter. The luggage was described as a Las Vegas-themed hard-shell suitcase found off Holder Road.

Investigators spent months investigating leads and combing through tips. Officials said an autopsy showed the child died from an "electrolyte imbalance" caused by "a viral gastroenteritis". A blood toxicology report was negative.

Police said agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation helped find Cairo's biological father after investigators confirmed the identity of the body.

Anyone with information on Anderson's whereabouts is asked to contact their local police department.