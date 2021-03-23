Expand / Collapse search
Intel announces $20 billion expansion in Arizona; will create over 3,000 jobs

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 39 mins ago
Technology
FOX 10 Phoenix

CHANDLER, Ariz. - Intel Corporation will expand its Arizona-based manufacturing capacity with a $20 billion investment, which will create 3,000 high-tech, high-wage jobs and 3,000 construction jobs.

"It also proves once again that Arizona is at the cutting-edge of advanced chipmaking and manufacturing. No company has been such an instrumental partner in Arizona’s growth and transformation over the years as Intel, and my sincere thanks goes out to CEO Pat Gelsinger and the entire Intel team. I also want to recognize the U.S. Department of Commerce, Arizona Commerce Authority, City of Chandler, President Fann and Speaker Bowers for their partnership to bring this project here. Today, when people think of semiconductor production, they think of Arizona, and that means tremendous things for our state, country and future generations of Arizonans," said Ducey."

With the expansion, Intel will employ nearly 16,000 people in Arizona.

The governor's office stated, "With a global shortage of semiconductor chips, Arizona is poised to continue growing its technology and advanced manufacturing footprint. Arizona is already a top-five state for semiconductor production, with multiple industry leaders choosing the state to start, expand or relocate operations."

"To make our new expansion in Arizona possible, we are excited to be partnering with the state of Arizona and the Biden Administration on incentives that spur this type of domestic investment," said Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger.

MORE: Intel's presence in the Valley dates back decades