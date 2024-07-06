Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
3
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Air Quality Alert
until SAT 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Interstate 17 reopens after car fire turned brush fire at Sunset Point

By
Updated  July 6, 2024 6:59pm MST
Traffic
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

(Arizona Department of Transportation photo)

YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. - Arizona Department of Transportation officials reopened the northbound lanes of Interstate 17 for a brush fire near Sunset Point around 4:15 p.m. on July 6.

It was reopened around 6:30 p.m.

The ensuing brush fire was named the Black Mesa Fire and according to the Bureau of Land Management, it had spread to approximately 50 acres.

Daisy Mountain firefighters were on the scene, according to a post on X. 

Map of the firelocation: