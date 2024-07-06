Interstate 17 reopens after car fire turned brush fire at Sunset Point

article

Arizona Department of Transportation officials reopened the northbound lanes of Interstate 17 for a brush fire near Sunset Point around 4:15 p.m. on July 6.

It was reopened around 6:30 p.m.

The ensuing brush fire was named the Black Mesa Fire and according to the Bureau of Land Management, it had spread to approximately 50 acres.

Daisy Mountain firefighters were on the scene, according to a post on X.

Map of the firelocation: