Interstate 17 closed north of Camp Verde due to fatal crash

The Arizona Department of Transportation says the northbound lanes of Interstate 17 are closed north of Camp Verde.

The closure is due to a fatal crash involving two vehicles at milepost 293 near McGuireville Road.

The Department of Public Safety says one person has died.

"Motorists are advised to expect delays and seek an alternate route. There is no estimated time to reopen the northbound lanes. The southbound lanes are unaffected," stated officials.

No names have been released in this case.

Map of the closure area from ADOT:



