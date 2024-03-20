"It's a tragic incident": Gun under pillow leads to boy's accidental self-inflicted gunshot

A 4-year-old boy was hurt after he accidentally shot himself Wednesday morning with a handgun, authorities said.

Glendale police found the boy suffering from what they called a "self-inflicted" gunshot wound to the chest. He was rushed to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It happened at a home in Glendale near 67th Avenue and Camelback Road on March 20.

Officer Moroni Mendez says everyone in the home cooperated with law enforcement.

"Through the investigation, it was learned that the child was in bed and there was a firearm in the bed. He reached over underneath a pillow and then an accidental discharge is what occurred and struck the child," explained Mendez. "After that, the adult that was with him in the bed contacted the other adult, they began calling police, and then that's when we responded and began investigating this case."

Mendez said, "it's a tragic incident, but the child received medical care."

As of Thursday morning, the boy is in stable condition.

The father of the child was identified as 44-year-old Kevin Lavell Rhymes. His girlfriend was identified as 31-year-old Laquasha Lachell Sebastian.

Mendez says they don't know exactly who the gun is registered to, but Sebastian claimed to own it.

Rhymes and Sebastian were transported to the Glendale jail following the investigation.

"They were arrested and are facing charges," said Mendez. "Charges include child abuse, child endangerment, and one charge of misconduct involving weapons."

The Glendale Police Department stresses the practice of gun safety.

"Securing firearms in a safe location.. there are different methods, but ultimately, gun safety is very important, and it's unfortunate that this child grabbed hold of one and this terrible accident occurred," said Mendez.

Police say there was another child in the home and the Arizona Department of Child Safety [DCS] was contacted.

Map of where the shooting happened: