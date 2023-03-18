Juvenile dead, 2 others hurt after Tempe shooting

One juvenile has died and two others were hospitalized after a shooting broke out between two vehicles near 52nd Street and Broadway, Tempe police said.

The incident happened at around 11:45 p.m. on March 17.

A total of three juvenile-aged victims were shot, and one of them was later pronounced dead. Authorities did not release information about their names, ages, or the severity of their injuries.

Tempe police are investigating after three juveniles were shot near 52nd Street and Broadway.

Police are still looking for multiple suspects related to the case.

The investigation is ongoing. It's not known what led up to the shooting.

Where the shooting happened: