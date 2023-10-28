Expand / Collapse search
K-9 deputy with Pima County Sheriff's Office stabbed, killed during investigation

Crime and Public Safety
PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. - A K-9 deputy was killed in the line of duty after being stabbed by an armed robbery suspect, the Pima County Sheriff's Office said.

At around 8 p.m. on Oct. 27, deputies were searching for an armed robbery suspect when the investigation took a tragic turn.

"The subject was seen entering a fenced commercial yard at which point K9 Kenzo was sent into the yard to locate him. K9 Kenzo became unresponsive during the search causing deputies to enter the commercial yard and search the property," the sheriff's office said.

K-9 Kenzo

The suspect was then taken into custody after being found near K-9 Kenzo.

K-9 Kenzo was rushed to the veterinarian but sadly died from stabbing injuries. A necropsy will be performed.

Cody Bartlett was booked into jail on suspicion of armed robbery, aggravated robbery, and killing/harming a work/service animal.

Juan Tacho was also arrested in connection to this case on suspicion of armed robbery, aggravated robbery, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

"We are saddened by the loss of K9 Kenzo and reminded of the dangers our deputies face along with their K9 partners who serve right beside them," the sheriff's office said.

Juan Tacho