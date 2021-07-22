Kanye West reveals ‘Donda’ album at massive Atlanta event

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 12:51 PM MST until FRI 2:45 PM MST, Coconino County
16
Flood Warning
from FRI 8:37 AM MST until FRI 5:30 PM MST, Gila County
Flood Warning
from FRI 11:21 AM MST until FRI 5:30 PM MST, Gila County
Flash Flood Warning
until FRI 4:15 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 1:11 PM MST until FRI 5:15 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
from FRI 9:55 AM MST until FRI 3:45 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
from FRI 9:06 AM MST until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Pima County, Pinal County
Flash Flood Warning
until FRI 3:00 PM MST, Coconino County, Maricopa County, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 12:19 PM MST until FRI 2:30 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Watch
from SAT 12:00 PM MST until MON 12:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Flash Flood Watch
until MON 12:00 AM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Flash Flood Watch
until MON 1:00 AM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Flash Flood Watch
until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Airport Weather Warning
until FRI 1:30 PM MST, Deer Valley
Airport Weather Warning
until FRI 2:15 PM MST, Central Phoenix
Significant Weather Advisory
until FRI 1:30 PM MST, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Mazatzal Mountains

Kanye West reveals ‘Donda’ album at massive Atlanta event

By Jonathan Landrum Jr.
Published 
Updated 4 mins ago
Entertainment
Associated Press
MERCEDES-BENZ-NO-APPT-WAGAME001_mpg_12.22.06.29.jpg article

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Downtown Atlanta on April 13, 2021. (FOX 5)

ATLANTA - Kanye West knows how to make a splash even with a listening event.

West unveiled his 10th studio album, "Donda" during a listening event Thursday night at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. His album was named after his mother, Donda West, who died at the age of 58 following plastic surgery complications in 2007.

The sold-out event was also livestreamed on Apple Music.

West, 44, is mostly known as being associated with Chicago, but he was born in Atlanta - a Georgia city where there are no restrictions against large gatherings. The rapper-producer gifted 5,000 tickets to faculty, staff and students from some Atlanta HBCUs including Clark Atlanta, Morehouse, Spelman, Morris Brown and the Interdenominational Theological Center.

The 22-time Grammy winner revealed in a commercial, featuring U.S. track star Sha’Carri Richardson, during the NBA Finals on Tuesday that his highly-anticipated album will be released Friday. The commercial, scored and directed by West, featured "No Child Left Behind," a song from his forthcoming album.

West’s new project is a follow-up to his 2019 gospel-themed album "Jesus is King," which won a Grammy for best contemporary Christian album.

Last year, West announced on Twitter - with colorful cover art and a tracklist - that he would release his latest album. At the time, his tweets indicated that his project would release on the same day as his rival Taylor Swift’s project "Folklore," but his album ended up being postponed.

The two music stars have been in an ongoing beef since West famously interrupted Swift’s speech during the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards when she won for best female video. It appeared both put their differences aside after she introduced him when he won the video vanguard award at the 2015 VMAs, but a leaked video clip between both about his controversial song "Famous" caused more drama.

It’s not the first time Kanye has hosted a listening event for an upcoming album. In 2016, he debuted his album "The Life of Pablo" during a massive event and fashion show at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Several big names who attended the show included soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian West, 50 Cent, Lil Kim, Caitlyn Jenner, A$AP Rocky and 2 Chainz.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.