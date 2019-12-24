Kroger customers take to social media after store's reported nationwide credit card outage

Kroger stores around the country reportedly experienced a temporary outage that affected credit card machines, causing customers to flock to social media about the issue.

An official with Kroger confirmed to the Cincinnati Enquirer Tuesday that stores nationwide suffered a roughly hourlong outage before systems were back online and functioning. The Louisville Courier Journal reported outages in parts of Kentucky and Indiana.

There were even outages reported at Kroger stores in Phoenix, according to FOX 10.

Customers on social media said they could only pay with cash and were stuck in long lines. Some even said they could not buy gift cards with the cash because of the machine outage, according to the Enquirer.

Advertisement

Fox Television Stations reached out to Kroger to confirm the outage but had not heard back from a representative.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.