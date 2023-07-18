Las Vegas police search home in connection to death of rapper Tupac Shakur

article

The Las Vegas Metro Police Department (LVMPD) conducted a search of a home on Tuesday in connection to the death of the late rapper, Tupac Shakur, the Associated Press confirmed.

A search warrant was served at a home in Henderson, Nevada, which is about 20 miles southeast of Las Vegas, according to FOX 5 Vegas.

The search was "part of the ongoing Tupac Shakur homicide investigation," officials told TMZ.

RELATED: True Crime Files: Shooting death of Tupac Shakur

The hip-hop legend was gunned down near the Las Vegas Strip on Sept. 7, 1996, at just 25 years old.

FOX TV Stations reached out to LVMPD for more details.

Check back for updates. This story was reported from Los Angeles.