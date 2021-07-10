Last of Capitol fence comes down

Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SAT 5:27 PM MDT until SAT 6:15 PM MDT, Apache County, Navajo County
15
Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 4:40 PM MST until SAT 7:45 PM MST, Gila County
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SAT 4:40 PM MST until SAT 5:30 PM MST, Gila County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SAT 4:32 PM MST until SAT 5:15 PM MST, Graham County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SAT 4:33 PM MST until SAT 5:15 PM MST, Mohave County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SAT 4:27 PM MST until SAT 5:15 PM MST, Cochise County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SAT 4:45 PM MST until SAT 5:30 PM MST, Santa Cruz County
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Parker Valley, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SAT 5:40 PM MDT until SAT 6:30 PM MDT, Navajo County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 3:40 PM MST until SAT 6:45 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flood Advisory
until SAT 5:45 PM MST, Gila County
Wind and Dust Advisory
from SAT 5:00 PM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Gila Bend, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Significant Weather Advisory
until SAT 5:30 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon

Last of Capitol fence comes down

By Ayesha Khan
Published 
News
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - More than six months after the deadly Capitol insurrection, the final piece of fence surrounding the Capitol is coming down.

There are still limits on public access to the building, because of restrictions that were put into place when the pandemic took hold.

And who could forget why the fencing even went up in the first place?

It had been around the Capitol since the Jan. 6 attack until today—when security measures were sharply stepped up in the aftermath of the violent assault by a mob of supporters of former President Donald Trump.

And If you recall an even larger, outer perimeter of the non-scalable fencing was taken down back in March to contain just the Capitol grounds.

This was a move that was approved by lawmakers on both sides of the aisle and Mayor Muriel Bowser, who had also rejected calls for permanent fencing. 

Also, bike racks will be spread out around areas on the east and west side of the Capitol, so it won’t go back entirely to what it looked like before Jan. 6.

The Senate has still not approved a $1.9 billion in funding to increase security measures at the building, which was passed by the House in May.