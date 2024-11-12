Latest Trump appointments; shocking update in missing woman's case | Nightly Roundup

From the latest appointments made by President-elect Donald Trump to a shocking update in the case of a missing Phoenix area woman, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, November 12, 2024.

1. Elon Musk appointed to government role

(Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images)

The President-elect has appointed Elon Musk to lead the new Department of Government Efficiency, a commission aimed at reducing government waste and cutting federal bureaucracy. Read More

2. Shocking update in missing Arizona woman case

The woman, JoAnn Dudek of Anthem, went missing in November 2022. Officials now have an update on her case Read More

3. Update in legal battle involving father of teen violence suspects

Charges are being thrown out against Travis Renner, the father of two teenagers who are accused of having a role in a series of East Valley teen violence incidents. Read More

4. Phoenix looks to expand gated alley program

The program launched two years ago, and is meant to relieve residents of the blight brought by the homeless community and criminals. Read More

5. Court docs reveal new details on shooting that ended with standoff

We are learning more about a man accused of shooting two people in the Phoenix area. The suspect was arrested following a standoff along a stretch of the I-10 in Southern Arizona. Read More

Also, your weather forecast for tonight