LIST: Top 10 stories you missed in the news for the last week of 2021

We're already into the new year, but we are taking a look back at last week's top 10 stories, which could serve as a likely reminder of why we are happy to have a fresh start in 2022.

The top stories from the last week of 2021, Dec. 25-31 were mostly crime and COVID-19 related.

1. Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve: Police arrested 32-year-old Brittany Wilson on Christmas Eve for the stabbing death of her boyfriend. Wilson was reportedly found standing outside her boyfriend’s home covered in blood.

Brittany Wilson, 32, is accused of killing her boyfriend with a sword on Christmas Eve. (Source: Cape Girardeau Police Department)

2. Severe sore throat, runny nose -- COVID-19 omicron symptoms resemble flu, cold: A doctor says that if you are experiencing a sore throat, runny nose, or muscle pain, or are tired, sneezing, and coughing, get a COVID-19 test rather than self-diagnosing yourself.

3. Driver arrested in connection to hit-and-run crash that left Phoenix PD motorcycle officer seriously injured: Police announced 52-year-old Elizabeth Eaton was arrested in connection to the crash after officers found her vehicle. "The vehicle had damage matching the collision and other damage seen in the video surveillance footage," police said in a statement.

4. Army veteran in Arizona passes away from COVID-19 complications while waiting for life-saving ECMO treatment: After waiting a long time for ECMO treatment in the hospital, Brian Yazzie's oxygen level went down, and his heart went into shock, and he subsequently passed away in a hospital room.

5. 2 shot, killed in Phoenix drive-by shooting; families seek justice: Two men are dead after they were shot inside a car at a Phoenix intersection. Everardo Molina Sandoval, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene. Jorge Granados, 21, was taken to a hospital where he later died.

6. Phoenix mother dies from COVID-19 on Christmas Day, leaving behind 3 kids and fiancé: A Phoenix man lost his fiancée to COVID-19 complications on Christmas Day after a hard-fought battle with the virus that lasted more than three months – and he does not want her to be just another statistic for COVID-19 deaths.

7. Woman dead, man injured in north Phoenix crash on Christmas Day: Police say a driver had been heading north on 24th Street from Cactus Road in Phoenix when the driver had crossed into an oncoming lane before hitting the pole. 36-year-old Jessica Mertens died at the scene.

8. Arizona: No US vaccine mandate for state-regulated utilities: Approved on a party-line vote by the commission’s Republican majority, the policy takes aim at the Biden administration’s mandate that private companies with 100 or more employees must assure their employees are vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to regular testing.

9. Review: ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ is an absolute blast: While the previous two sequels went the more serious route — adding ponderous philosophizing, complicated worldbuilding and pointed narrative subversions to the simple, propulsive thrill ride of the first film – "The Matrix Resurrections" takes the opposite approach.

KEANU REEVES as Neo/ Thomas Anderson in Warner Bros. Pictures, Village Roadshow Pictures and Venus Castina Productions’ "THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS," a Warner Bros. Pictures release. Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

10. Woman in FBI custody after allegedly injuring passengers, employees on Delta flight: According to TMZ, Cornwall got into an altercation with an older man who refused to wear his mask on a plane. Federal law prohibits assaults and threats that interfere with flight crews and flight attendants.