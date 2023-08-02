Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs
10
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 2:15 PM MST, Mohave County
Flood Watch
from WED 11:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country
Flood Advisory
from WED 2:12 PM MST until WED 5:15 PM MST, Cochise County
Air Quality Alert
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Yuma County
Special Weather Statement
until WED 2:30 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County
Special Weather Statement
until WED 3:30 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

Lunchables adds fresh fruit to new snack pack lineup

By FOX TV Digital Team
Published 
Food and Drink
FOX TV Stations
9aa2cce6- article

New Lunchables with fruit (Lunchables)

Lunchables is adding fresh fruit to its ready-to-eat snack packs.

The brand is teaming up with Fresh Del Monte Produce for the new lineup, which include pineapple, clementines, grapes and apples.

READ MORE: McDonald's to debut new spinoff restaurant concept called CosMc's next year

The company said its decision to bring lunchables to the produce aisle stems from a 500% increase in social media searches for  "lunchables with fruits and vegetables" in the past year.

Earlier this year, Lunchables launched reformulated versions of their Turkey and Cheddar and Extra Cheesy Pizza boxes to sell to school cafeterias nationwide. The meal boxes had to be altered to meet guidelines set by the National School Lunch Program (NSLP).

lunchables-school.jpg

Kraft Heinz is introducing two new Lunchables offerings in U.S. K-12 schools this fall. (Credit: Kraft Heinz)

Expand

The move to sell pre-packaged food to cafeterias sparked criticism from some groups.

Katie Wilson, the executive director of the Urban School Food Alliance, told The Washington Post that Lunchables in school cafeterias point to a bigger problem.

"The fact that a processed, packaged food meets school lunch standards is part of what needs to change in the national school lunch program," she said.

Lunchables says it’s focused on reducing sodium, sugar and saturated fat from its products. 