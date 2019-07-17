Macy's employees honored for saving the life of a customer

GLENDALE, Ariz. (FOX 10) - Workers at a Valley Macy's jumped into action performing CPR, saving the life of a loyal customer. Wednesday morning, those employees were honored for their extraordinary efforts at the Peoria Fire House.

At the right place at the right time, four Macy's employees saved loyal customer Reba Mason's life last week at Macy's in Arrowhead Mall.

"She is one of our great clients," said Macy's employee Rosy Aibas. "We do appreciate her business and we all love her and we're excited that we were there at the right place at the right time."

After Mason went into cardiac arrest, she fell unconscious.

"There was a medical error with a procedure and I [had] an opioid overdose - I did not know," said Mason, who battles breast cancer. "For me, the scariest part was trying to comprehend how I drove 10 miles on the highway to get to my favorite store, which I don't remember doing."

That's when employees say they were able to use their CPR training at the perfect time - until Peoria firefighters arrived.

"I jumped up and ran and saw that she needed help," said Macy's employee Princella Stevens. "And we called 911 and gave her CPR and here she is."

Mason survived her heart attack but she still battles her fight against breast cancer.

"I never thought this was going to happen," Mason said. "They had given me two to four years. I'm in my fourth year right now and it's getting worse."

Mason says regardless of how much time she has left, she's thankful for the men and women who jumped in to spare her just a little more time.

"Words can't express my gratitude," Mason said. "These will be my angels for the rest of my life."