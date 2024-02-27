Male found dead inside Phoenix apartment after welfare check was requested

A male was found dead inside a Phoenix apartment with signs of trauma on Monday, the police department said.

He was found after police responded to the area of 19th and Glendale avenues around 5:15 p.m. for a welfare check on Feb. 26.

"Phoenix police officers got to the apartment and discovered a deceased victim with signs of trauma," Phoenix Police Sgt. Brian Bower said. "The Office of the Medical Examiner is assisting in this ongoing investigation."

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.

The cause of the victim's death wasn't detailed. He's only been identified as a male.

Map of where the scene was: