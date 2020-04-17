Man accused of forcing kids to touch him inappropriately at West Valley grocery stores

article

Glendale Police Department officials are looking for help in identifying a suspect accused of involvement in crimes against children.

According to a statement released on Friday, police believe the person victimized at least three kids inside grocery stores along Bethany Home Road, between 58th and 67th Avenues.

In each of the incidents, police say the person waited until children between 13 to 15 years of age were alone. He then approached the alleged victims with a handshake, and then pulled the alleged victims' hands towards his body, placing their hands on his private area.

Investigators identify the suspect, based on descriptions by the alleged victims and witnesses, as a Hispanic man with light complexion or a Caucasian man with a dark complexion, about 5'8" tall and weighing approximately . The man is believed to be 30 to 40 years old, with short, possibly thinning black hair. Witnesses describe the man's nose as distinctively curved down, like a "bird's beak," with a scar across the bridge.

Police say the suspect speaks with a thick Spanish accent.

Anyone with information should call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can call Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna informacion sobre este caso, llama Testigo Silencioso a 480-TESTIGO.