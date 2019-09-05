Man arrested after pointing shotgun at Chandler Intel employee, firing shot into air

Police say a man was arrested after he pointed a loaded shotgun at an employee in the parking lot of the Chandler Intel campus.

According to Chandler police, 54-year-old Stephen Bradley, a Texas resident, pulled into the parking lot at 3:45 a.m. Thursday morning when his vehicle ran out of gas.

Bradley got out of his vehicle and pointed a loaded shotgun at an employee and fired off a round into the air. He then left the parking lot on foot.

Officers found Bradley walking on Dobson Road and he dropped the shotgun and was arrested.

Police say Bradley was unable to explain his actions. He was booked into jail one aggravated assault, endangerment and discharging a firearm in city limits charges.