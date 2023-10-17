Watch: Police arrest man following dramatic scene in Phoenix neighborhood

Video taken on the night of Oct. 17 shows a dramatic scene in a West Phoenix residential neighborhood involving a suspect who, according to police, jumped onto the roof of homes in the area.

According to police, the incident began to unfold in the area of 38th Avenue and Mobile Lane, where officers tried to stop a vehicle.

"The vehicle failed to yield to the traffic stop and felony flight was established," read a portion of the statement. "Officers did not initiate a pursuit of the vehicle. Rather, it was tracked to the area of 35th Avenue and Roeser Street."

Police say the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Jamie Chavira, was seen jumping into the backyard of several homes in an area neighborhood, and at times, on the roof of homes.

"Eventually, with the assistance of a K9 deployment, the man was taken into custody," read a portion of the statement.

Video we obtained showed the suspect trying to jump from the roof of one home to the roof of an adjacent home. The suspect, however, failed to make the jump, and fell. The video shows the suspect trying to evade officers until the K-9 was deployed, after which he was taken into custody.

Chavira, according to police, was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a dog bite. He was later released from the hospital, and subsequently placed into custody.

In their statement, police say Chavira is accused of committing several offenses, including unlawful flighty from a law enforcement officer, and resisting arrest.

Jamie Chavira

Area where the suspect was arrested