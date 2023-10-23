Man arrested in connection with deadly South Phoenix stabbing

An arrest has been made in connection with a stabbing that left a man dead in Phoenix.

According to police, the incident happened on Oct. 21 at an apartment complex in the area of Central Avenue and Euclid Avenue, which is located to the north of Central Avenue and Dobbins Road. Officers were called to the area at around 5:00 p.m. for a stabbing call.

"When officers got to the scene, they found 53-year-old Zsolt Csaszar deceased," read a portion of the statement.

Officials say an 18-year-old, identified as Yaaliyah Jackson, has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the stabbing. He is accused of second degree murder.

