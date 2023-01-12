Man arrested in deadly west Phoenix shooting on New Year's Eve
PHOENIX - Police say a suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting in a west Phoenix neighborhood that left a man dead.
According to police, officers responded at about 12:18 a.m. on Dec. 31 to an area near 99th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road where they found 25-year-old Raymond Hernandez Jr. who had been shot.
Hernandez was taken to a hospital where he later died.
On Jan. 12, police said detectives arrested 40-year-old Cary Smith in connection to the murder.
Smith was booked into jail and is accused of second-degree murder.
Phoenix Police cruiser