Man arrested in deadly west Phoenix shooting on New Year's Eve

Police say a suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting in a west Phoenix neighborhood that left a man dead.

According to police, officers responded at about 12:18 a.m. on Dec. 31 to an area near 99th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road where they found 25-year-old Raymond Hernandez Jr. who had been shot.

Hernandez was taken to a hospital where he later died.

On Jan. 12, police said detectives arrested 40-year-old Cary Smith in connection to the murder.

Smith was booked into jail and is accused of second-degree murder.