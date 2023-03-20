Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 5:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau
11
Flood Warning
until SAT 5:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
until SAT 2:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
until SUN 12:00 PM MST, Gila County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until WED 3:00 AM MST, Parker Valley
Flood Watch
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Cave Creek/New River, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Superior, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 4:18 AM MDT until TUE 3:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 12:00 AM MST until TUE 2:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim
Flood Watch
from TUE 5:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts
Wind Advisory
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Man dead following stabbing in Phoenix: PD

By Kenneth Wong
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Police investigating deadly stabbing in Phoenix

The incident, according to police, happened near 31st Avenue and Indian School Road. The victim died at the hospital.

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials say they are looking for a suspect in connection with a deadly stabbing.

The incident, according to a brief statement by police officials, happened in the area of 31st Avenue and Indian School Road. Officers were called to the scene just before midnight, and when they arrived, they found an adult male suffering from stab wounds.

The victim, according to investigators, was taken to the hospital, where he later died. The suspect is still outstanding.

"Details about what led up to the stabbing are still under investigation," read a portion of the statement.

Map of the area where the incident happened