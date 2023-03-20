Man dead following stabbing in Phoenix: PD

Phoenix Police officials say they are looking for a suspect in connection with a deadly stabbing.

The incident, according to a brief statement by police officials, happened in the area of 31st Avenue and Indian School Road. Officers were called to the scene just before midnight, and when they arrived, they found an adult male suffering from stab wounds.

The victim, according to investigators, was taken to the hospital, where he later died. The suspect is still outstanding.

"Details about what led up to the stabbing are still under investigation," read a portion of the statement.

