Man dead in light rail crash near Washington and Center Parkway

Tempe Police say a man has died after crashing into a light rail train near Washington Street and Center Parkway overnight on Jan. 3.

Investigations revealed that he was driving eastbound when he collided into the train, which was traveling in the opposite direction.

The man was the sole occupant in the car and died at the scene, officials say.

The driver of the train was hospitalized with minor injuries. No passengers were in the light rail during the crash.

Officials say it is not known if impairment played a role in the incident.

Washington Street was closed between Center Parkway and Mill Avenue for the investigation, but has since reopened.

