Man dies after fuel tanker explodes in Phoenix

Police say a 40-year-old man has died following a fuel tanker explosion near 39th Avenue and Clarendon.

Phoenix police say Miguel Ramirez was filling up his diesel gas tanker when it exploded. Ramirez suffered severe burns to his head and face and was ejected across the street due to the force of the explosion. Witnesses reported he was on fire.

Ramirez was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition where he later died.

Vanessa Van Wyk says one of her employees saw the explosion. She says the young woman went home early traumatized by what she had seen.

"She was here luckily, she was here to call 911, she said several people pulled over right away and were trying to help extinguish the gentleman but she's pretty shaken up," said Vanessa Van Wyk, who owns a business nearby. "I just wish his family and his friends well wishes and let them know we're praying for all of them."

Hazmat crews stayed on the scene working to contain a fuel spill following the explosion. Police say at this time there is no suspicion of foul play.