Man found dead after being shot in Phoenix, police investigating

Phoenix Police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed on the night of Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Officers responded to the area of Indian School Road and 67th Avenue around 7:15 p.m. for reports of a shooting. There they found an unidentified deceased man who had been shot.

It's not known what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with any information about this incident can call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.