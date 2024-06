A man was found dead in Maricopa County on Wednesday night, the sheriff's office said.

At around 6 p.m. on June 26, deputies responded to the area of Avenida Del Yaqui and Calle Iglesia in Guadalupe for reports of an unidentified dead man.

The man's body was found in the courtyard of a church.

Investigators say there doesn't appear to be any suspicious circumstances.

No more information is available.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Map of where the man was found: