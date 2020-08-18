Man hospitalized following mobile home fire in Chandler

A man has been hospitalized with unknown injuries following a mobile home fire in Chandler.

According to the Chandler Police Department, the fire broke out on August 18 near Arizona Avenue and Ivanhoe Street.

Firefighters say they have gone "defensive" to fight the fire and traffic restrictions are in place.

The man's name has not been released.

