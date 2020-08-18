Expand / Collapse search
Man hospitalized following mobile home fire in Chandler

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated 33 mins ago
Chandler
FOX 10 Phoenix

CHANDLER, Ariz. - A man has been hospitalized with unknown injuries following a mobile home fire in Chandler.

According to the Chandler Police Department, the fire broke out on August 18 near Arizona Avenue and Ivanhoe Street.

Firefighters say they have gone "defensive" to fight the fire and traffic restrictions are in place.

The man's name has not been released. 

