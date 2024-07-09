Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
5
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Man hurt in Chandler strip mall shooting

By and
Published  July 9, 2024 7:15am MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Chandler strip mall shooting leaves 1 hurt

A man has been hospitalized following a shooting at a strip mall near Dobson Road and Chandler Boulevard. FOX 10's Irene Snyder reports.

CHANDLER, Ariz. - A man has been hospitalized following a shooting early Tuesday morning in Chandler.

The shooting happened at around midnight on July 9 near Dobson Road and Chandler Boulevard.

A man is being treated at a hospital. The extent of his injuries are unknown, Chandler Police said.

"Detectives have taken over the investigation and are in the process of tracking down the known suspect, but there is currently no threat to the community at large as this was an isolated incident," Sgt. Ricardo Gonzales said.

Map of where the shooting happened