Man hurt in Chandler strip mall shooting

A man has been hospitalized following a shooting early Tuesday morning in Chandler.

The shooting happened at around midnight on July 9 near Dobson Road and Chandler Boulevard.

A man is being treated at a hospital. The extent of his injuries are unknown, Chandler Police said.

"Detectives have taken over the investigation and are in the process of tracking down the known suspect, but there is currently no threat to the community at large as this was an isolated incident," Sgt. Ricardo Gonzales said.

Map of where the shooting happened