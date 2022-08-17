Expand / Collapse search
Man injured in possible road-rage shooting on Loop 202 in Mesa, police say

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

MESA, Ariz. - Police are investigating a possible road-rage shooting along the freeway in Mesa that left a man injured.

The incident happened on Aug. 17 along the southbound lanes of the Loop 202 Santan at Guadalupe Road when a man reported to police that he had been shot while driving on the freeway.

"The male sustained a wound to the right shoulder that went through his passenger side window," Mesa Police said.

After the shooting, the victim pulled off the freeway and drove to a nearby hospital where he was met by police. He was not seriously injured.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 50s, with salt and pepper hair. He was driving a silver Toyota Tacoma and was last seen heading eastbound on State Route 24.

The southbound lanes of the Loop 202 have been reopened.

loop 202 mesa road rage shooting

An apparent road-rage shooting along the Loop 202 Santan in Mesa on Aug. 17 left a man injured.