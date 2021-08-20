Expand / Collapse search

Man killed in multi-vehicle crash at Phoenix intersection

By Brent Corrado
Phoenix
PHOENIX - A man is dead following a crash at a Phoenix intersection late Thursday night, police said.

According to police, the crash happened just after 10 p.m. on August 19 at the intersection of 20th Street and Roosevelt when a white Dodge Challenger that was heading westbound on Roosevelt turned left and collided with a tan Chevy Silverado that was heading eastbound on 20th Street.

The front passenger in the Dodge Challenger, 20-year-old Jovany Cortez-Yanez, was pronounced dead.

Three other people who were riding inside the Challenger and the driver of the Silverado are expected to survive.

The intersection was closed due to the crash investigation.

