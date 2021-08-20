Man killed in multi-vehicle crash at Phoenix intersection

A man is dead following a crash at a Phoenix intersection late Thursday night, police said.

According to police, the crash happened just after 10 p.m. on August 19 at the intersection of 20th Street and Roosevelt when a white Dodge Challenger that was heading westbound on Roosevelt turned left and collided with a tan Chevy Silverado that was heading eastbound on 20th Street.

The front passenger in the Dodge Challenger, 20-year-old Jovany Cortez-Yanez, was pronounced dead.

Three other people who were riding inside the Challenger and the driver of the Silverado are expected to survive.

"Both drivers were evaluated by officers and showed no signs of impairment." — Sgt. Andy Williams

The intersection was closed due to the crash investigation.

