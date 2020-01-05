Expand / Collapse search

Man seriously hurt after being stabbed in the neck at Tempe apartment complex

Published 
Updated 30 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

TEMPE, Ariz. - A man is seriously hurt after officials say he was stabbed in the neck at a Tempe apartment complex. 

Tempe police and fire crews responded to the area near Southern Avenue and Priest Drive to find a 29-year-old man who had been stabbed in the neck. He was taken to the hospital with serious and potentially life-threatening injuries. 

Police are still actively investigating the scene. No further details have been provided. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 