Man seriously hurt after being stabbed in the neck at Tempe apartment complex
TEMPE, Ariz. - A man is seriously hurt after officials say he was stabbed in the neck at a Tempe apartment complex.
Tempe police and fire crews responded to the area near Southern Avenue and Priest Drive to find a 29-year-old man who had been stabbed in the neck. He was taken to the hospital with serious and potentially life-threatening injuries.
Police are still actively investigating the scene. No further details have been provided.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.