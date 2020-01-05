Man seriously hurt after being stabbed in the neck at Tempe apartment complex

article

A man is seriously hurt after officials say he was stabbed in the neck at a Tempe apartment complex.

Tempe police and fire crews responded to the area near Southern Avenue and Priest Drive to find a 29-year-old man who had been stabbed in the neck. He was taken to the hospital with serious and potentially life-threatening injuries.

Police are still actively investigating the scene. No further details have been provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.