Man shot and killed inside a Phoenix home in case of possible self-defense, police say

A man was found dead inside his home and the person who shot him is claiming self-defense, the Phoenix Police Department said.

At around 9:15 a.m. on the morning of March 24, officers responded to reports of a shooting at a home near 43rd and Glendale avenues. When officers got there, they found a man who had been shot.

The victim, Kenneth McNie, 59, died at the scene, says Phoenix Police Sgt. Brian Bowers.

"While on scene officers contacted a second adult man who acknowledged his involvement in the shooting and was detained for further investigation. Phoenix homicide detectives responded and took over the investigation. While speaking with the detained man, he provided a self-defense statement to detectives and was released from police custody. This investigation will be reviewed by the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for any charging," Bowers said.

No more information is available about this incident.

Area of where the shooting happened: