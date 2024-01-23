Man shot in apparent Phoenix road rage incident, police say
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police are looking for the person they say is responsible for shooting a man during a road rage altercation Tuesday afternoon.
The shooting happened near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road around 5:20 p.m. on Jan. 23.
That's where they found a man who had been shot. He doesn't have life-threatening injuries, police say.
"Initial investigation suggests that the victim was involved in a road rage style altercation the resulted in the shooting where the suspect left the area in a passenger car," Phoenix Police detailed.
No more information was provided by police.
Map of the area where the incident happened: