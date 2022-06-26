Man shot, killed in west Phoenix apartment parking lot, no arrests made

article
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are looking for suspects after a man's body was found in the parking lot of an apartment near 83rd Avenue and McDowell Road.
Witnesses called 911 after hearing multiple gunshots at around 1:30 a.m. on June 26.
First responders found the body of 22-year-old Tahgi Colbert, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives are still trying to figure out what happened. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.
