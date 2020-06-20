Man shot near the carport of a Phoenix home, dies at hospital

article

A 41-year-old man was killed Friday night in Phoenix, according to the police department.

The homicide happened near 59th Avenue and Palm Lane around 5:20 p.m., says Sgt. Tommy Thompson with the Phoenix Police Department.

Emmanuel Rene Torres was gunned down by an unidentified suspect and was found injured in the carport of a home. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact the department at 602-262-6141 or you can remain anonymous by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.