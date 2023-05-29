Man wielding knife attacks people in north Scottsdale

One person was arrested following a knife attack in north Scottsdale that left two people injured.

According to police, the incident happened just before midnight on May 28 near Scottsdale Road and Greenway Parkway.

Officers responded to the scene and learned two people were hurt by someone with a knife.

One victim was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition.

Two people were detained by police, one of whom was arrested.

No identities were released.

The investigation into what led up to the stabbing is ongoing by police.

Area where the stabbing happened: