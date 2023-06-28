Maricopa shootout leaves officer injured, suspect dead

An officer was injured and a suspect is dead after a shootout near Maricopa overnight.

The incident happened after police were called about three people breaking into cars near Hartman and Honeycutt roads.

When officers arrived, the suspects fled on foot. Two of them ran onto the Gila River Indian Reservation, and that's where the shooting happened.

"One of the suspects exchanged fire with the two officers that were following," said Monica Williams with Maricopa PD. "One of our officers was struck and is suffering a non-life threatening injury."

Police returned fire, killing one of the suspects. No names were released.

One of the people in custody is a minor, officials said.

The FBI will be investigating.

