MCSO: 2 identified in murder-suicide in Sun City West parking lot

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says two people were found dead in a Sun City West parking lot Thursday morning.

According to MCSO, deputies discovered the victims Thursday morning in the parking lot of the Sunwest Choice Rehab Care facility near 104th Avenue and Meeker Boulevard.

Homicide detectives determined this was a murder-suicide between husband and wife. The victim was identified as 90-year-old Genevieve Artikuski, and the suspect was identified as 89-year-old Mickie Artikuski.

Sgt. Bryant Vanegas says investigators learned that on the night before the incident, Genevieve was complaining to Mickie that she was in severe pain and wanted to die. The next day, Mickie returned to the rehab care facility and shot his wife and then shot himself.

The Associated Press contributed to this report