MCSO: Man found dead, trapped under crane in Buckeye lake

article

Maricopa County officials say a man has been found dead and trapped in a Buckeye lake after going missing on June 13.

The man was a crane operator who was reported missing on Saturday, officials say.

Deputies checked the area and found the crane submerged in a lake. In a more extensive search later that weekend, the man's body was found trapped underneath the machinery. The exact location of the lake was not specified, and deputies have not released information about the man's identity,

Officials say the death appears to be accidental.

The investigation is ongoing.