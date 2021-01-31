MCSO SWAT team fatally shoots suspect during standoff at Scottsdale Plaza Resort

article

Deputies with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office shot and killed a suspect after he barricaded himself inside Scottsdale Plaza Resort on Jan. 30, officials say.

Authorities say the situation began when the Paradise Valley Police Department served a search warrant on three suspects in the resort Saturday morning.

Deputies did not disclose any details about the search warrant or what crimes had been allegedly committed.

While police were able to arrest two of the suspects without incident, the third suspect barricaded himself inside of a room and refused to surrender to officers.

Police requested the help of MCSO's SWAT team, which began negotiations with the man for several hours. Deputies say he refused multiple requests to peacefully exit the room.

When the SWAT team eventually broke into the room, officials say the suspect confronted them and threatened them with a gun.

"MCSO SWAT responded with lethal force," officials wrote in a statement.

A paramedic attempted life-saving measures, but the man died at the scene, officials said.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office did not release any more details about the suspect.

An investigation is ongoing.

