Median U.S. home price exceeds $400K for 1st time, report finds

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
until FRI 3:00 PM MST, Yuma County
34
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 1:00 PM MST until FRI 4:00 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 11:46 AM MST until FRI 3:00 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 1:29 PM MST until FRI 4:30 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 12:42 PM MST until FRI 3:45 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Warning
until FRI 2:00 PM MST, Yavapai County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from FRI 1:38 PM MST until FRI 2:15 PM MST, Pinal County
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 1:20 PM MST until FRI 5:30 PM MST, Pinal County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until FRI 2:15 PM MST, Pinal County
Flash Flood Warning
until FRI 2:45 PM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 11:56 AM MST until FRI 3:00 PM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 11:38 AM MST until FRI 2:45 PM MST, Pima County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from FRI 1:45 PM MST until FRI 2:45 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
until FRI 2:15 PM MST, Mohave County, Mohave County, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
until FRI 3:45 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 12:15 PM MST until FRI 4:15 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
until FRI 4:30 PM MST, La Paz County, Yuma County
Flash Flood Warning
until FRI 2:30 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 1:10 PM MST until FRI 4:15 PM MST, Coconino County
Flood Watch
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flood Watch
until FRI 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 10:32 AM MST until FRI 2:30 PM MST, Yuma County
Dust Storm Warning
from FRI 1:41 PM MST until FRI 2:45 PM MST, Pinal County
Dust Storm Warning
from FRI 1:29 PM MST until FRI 2:15 PM MST, Pinal County
Flood Watch
until SUN 1:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Flood Advisory
from FRI 12:23 PM MST until FRI 3:30 PM MST, Pima County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 12:12 PM MST until FRI 2:15 PM MST, Pima County
Dust Storm Warning
from FRI 1:26 PM MST until FRI 2:30 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 10:59 AM MST until FRI 2:00 PM MST, Coconino County
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 2:30 PM MST, Cave Creek/New River, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 2:15 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park
Dust Advisory
from FRI 1:17 PM MST until FRI 2:00 PM MST, Pinal County
Dust Advisory
from FRI 12:50 PM MST until FRI 2:15 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Median U.S. home price exceeds $400K for 1st time, report finds

By Daniel Miller
Published 
Consumer
FOX TV Digital Team
Home-for-sale-sign.jpg article

A "for sale by owner" sign stands outside a home. (Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - Potential buyers looking to purchase an affordable home may face bigger obstacles based on the latest quarterly report from the National Association of Realtors (NAR).

Data from the report finds that the median cost of a single-family existing home jumped 14.2% year-over-year to $413,000 in the second quarter of 2022. Median prices for a home surpassed $400,000 for the first time on record since the NAR began tracking housing data. 

RELATED: Here are the 10 most expensive US cities for renters in 2022

Housing affordability dropped substantially in the second quarter based on high mortgage rates and expensive home prices. The NAR says that a monthly mortgage payment on a single-family home with a 20% down payment soared to $1,841 with families spending nearly 25% of their income on mortgage payments.

According to the NAR, first-time homebuyers spent nearly 40% of their family income on mortgage payments in the second quarter, a staggering increase from 28.7% in the previous quarter

RELATED: This is how much you need to make per hour to afford housing in your state, study finds

Mortgages are deemed expensive if the monthly payment, including principal and interest, is more than 25% of the family’s income, the NAR explains.

In 53 housing markets, a family would need at least $100,000 to afford a 10% down payment for a mortgage, nearly double compared to 27 housing markets from the previous quarter.

RELATED: This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in NYC

"Home prices have increased at a pace that far exceeds wage gains, especially for low- and middle-income workers," NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun said in a statement. "Overall, the national price deceleration inevitably followed the softening sales, providing well-positioned prospective buyers a small measure of welcomed relief. The recent dips in mortgage rates will bring additional buyers to market, especially in those places where home prices are still relatively affordable and where jobs are being added."

What’s driving the housing price increase?

Nearly every community in the U.S. is feeling the effects of an overvalued housing market particularly in smaller cities where homebuyers were looking for new homes during the pandemic.

Data provided to FOX Television Stations by Moody’s Analytics in May shows homes in 97% of U.S. metro areas are overpriced, with the most overvalued markets seeing homes priced at 50% to 70% more than they’re worth.

Surges in housing prices are also linked to limited inventory, multiple offers on properties, houses selling for well over the asking price (sometimes by hundreds of thousands of dollars), and home renovations taking longer based on low supply. 

RELATED: Will real estate housing market crash or cool off in 2022? Experts give their 2 cents

largest-year-over-year-price-gains.jpg

The largest year-over-year price gains.

Cities with the highest housing price increases

Ten cities have the largest spike in housing prices for the second quarter exceeding 25%. Seven of those housing markets are in Florida, according to the NAR.

  1. Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, Arkansas: 31.9%
  2. Lakeland-Winter Haven, Florida: 31.4%
  3. Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, Florida: 28.9%
  4. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, Florida: 28.8%
  5. Myrtle-Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and North Carolina: 28.5%
  6. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, Florida: 28.0%
  7. Cape Coral-Fort Meyers, Florida: 27.8%
  8. Punta Gorda, Florida: 27.4%
  9. Ocala, Florida: 26.7%
  10. Ogden-Clearfield, Utah: 25.5%

The NAR released a list of the most expensive housing markets in the nation. Locales in California make up half the list based on housing prices. 

most-expensive-markets.jpg

The 10 most expensive housing markets

Top 10 most expensive housing markets in the U.S.

  1. San-Jose-Sunnyvale, Santa Clara, California: $1,900,000
  2. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, California: $1,550,000
  3. Anaheim-Santa Ana-Irvine, California: $1,300,000
  4. Honolulu, Hawaii: $1,145,000
  5. San Diego-Carlsbad, California: $965,900
  6. Boulder, Colorado: $933,400
  7. Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, Florida: $850,000
  8. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Washington: $818,900
  9. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Massachusetts-New Hampshire: $722,200

FOX 5 New York and FOX 2 Detroit contributed to this story. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.