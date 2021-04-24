Mesa event focuses on vaccinating Asian, Pacific Islander communities

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 12:00 PM MDT until SUN 8:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Fire Weather Watch
from MON 11:00 AM MDT until MON 9:00 PM MDT, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Fire Weather Watch
from MON 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, White Mountains, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Wind Advisory
until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
until SAT 7:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Western Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind Advisory
from SUN 12:00 PM MDT until SUN 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
until SAT 8:00 PM MDT, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264

Mesa event focuses on vaccinating Asian, Pacific Islander communities

By
Published 
Coronavirus in Arizona
FOX 10 Phoenix

Mesa event focuses on vaccinating Asian, Pacific Islander communities

A vaccination drive was held at the AZ International Marketplace on April 23 and 24 in an effort to provide the COVID-19 shot to the Asian and Pacific Islander community.

MESA, Ariz. - As more and more Arizonans have become vaccinated against COVID-19, work is being done behind the scenes to get the shots out to underserved communities.

Hundreds lined up over the course of two days at the Arizona International Marketplace in Mesa. This vaccination drive offered Moderna shots is different than many others, focusing on the underserved Asian and Pacific Islander community.

"It’s not because vaccine appointments are not available, it’s that they don’t know how to start because they don’t understand the language," said Sun Jones with the Arizona Korean Association.

The Arizona Korean Association's event is specifically designed to offer 10 different languages, which can lead to more people vaccinated in our state while also helping dispel misinformation.

"Understanding how important that vaccine is in their own language and signing up and the registration process in the comfort of their own language -- it’s very important, and we want to make sure they get the correct information about vaccines," Jones said.

Jones, who organized the event, said they had security outside because of safety concerns amid growing violence against Asians in America

The US Senate overwhelmingly passed an anti-Asian hate crimes bill.

Jones said the bill is important because the fear is real.

"Many businesses have been impacted by that, by Asian hate crimes and the fear," said Jones. "So even having this kind of event some are very fearful. Some people did not want to come."

The Moderna event, which distributed 500 shots, is the second they’ve held and plan for more soon.

