Minimum wage to increase across Arizona in 2020

article

Arizona's minimum wage will get a slight increase in 2020.

According to the state's Industrial Commission, the state's minimum wage will be $12, starting on New Year's Day 2020. That's a 9% increase from the $11 an hour minimum wage that went into effect on New Year's Day 2019.

In a statement, officials with the Industrial Commission said the minimum wage increase is done in accordance with Proposition 206, which was approved by voters in 2016.

According to information by the Arizona Secretary of State's Office, Proposition 206 requires the state to increase minimum wage to a pre-determined level from New Year's Day 2017 to New Year's Day 2020.

In 2017, the minimum wage level was set at $10. That was then increased to $10.50 in 2018, and $11 in 2019.

Beginning New Year's Day 2021, minimum wage increases in Arizona will be based on increases in the cost of living.

Meanwhile, Flagstaff city officials say the minimum wage for the Northern Arizonan city will increase to $13 per hour on New Year's Day, as a result of a city proposition that was passed by voters there in the November 2016 election and amended by the city council in 2017.

Advertisement

Flagstaff's minimum wage, according to the city's website, will go up to $15.50 by 2022. Starting in 2023, the city's minimum wage increase will be determined by inflation or be automatically set to a level that is $2 above the state's minimum wage, whichever is higher.