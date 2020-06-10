Minneapolis police chief announces new reforms, withdrawal from union contract negotiations

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo announced Wednesday he is withdrawing from contract negotiations on the unfinished contract with the police union and restarting an effort to identify troubled officers through early warning signs.

The chief held a news conference Wednesday morning to discuss structural and policy changes he is planning for the police department in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

Arradondo said he needs more transparency and improved disciplinary processes as part of his reform plan for the police department.

This is the first time Arradondo has spoken publicly since the majority of the Minneapolis City Council pledged over the weekend to dismantle the police department. Arradondo's announcement also comes after the City Council banned officers from using chokeholds while engaging with suspects.

Floyd died on May 25 after now-fired police officer Derek Chauvin pinned him to the ground, pressing his knee into Floyd’s neck as Floyd repeatedly cried out that he could not breathe. Chauvin is now charged with murder for Floyd’s death.

The three other now-fired officers who responded to the scene are charged with aiding and abetting.