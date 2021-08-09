Missing camper found dead near Prescott

article

A man who had been missing since last month was found dead over the weekend near Prescott, sheriff's officials said on Monday.

According to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office, Patrick Higgins was four-wheeling with friends on July 12 when their vehicle became stuck. Higgins reportedly hiked out of the area alone the next morning and hadn't been seen since.

His body was found Saturday afternoon in the Bannie Mine area near Walker on the outskirts of Prescott.

Due to difficult terrain, rescue crews were unable to recover the body until Sunday morning.

"Our Search and Rescue Teams have unfortunately been very busy this summer, and most people don’t realize that the members are all volunteers," said Sheriff David Rhodes. "Yet even with all the time they have put in over the last few weeks, these compassionate people offered to stay with Mr. Higgins all night. We are all lucky to have such dedicated volunteers and public safety professionals willing to give their time and risk their own safety to make sure Patrick and others are brought home to their families."

Authorities have not released any information on Higgins' cause of death.

