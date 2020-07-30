Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Northern Gila County, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, Tonto Basin, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
4
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs
Heat Advisory
from THU 10:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains
Air Quality Alert
until THU 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

Missing Georgia mom's truck located in South Florida

Published 
Missing-persons
FOX 13 News
article

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Police detectives in South Florida said they found the truck belonging to 21-year-old Leila Cavitt, but they still haven't found her.

Hollywood and Miramar police say they continue to search for the missing mother after her 2-year-old son was found wandering alone in a Broward County neighborhood. Her family told police they do not have ties to South Florida.

Cavett lives in Atlanta, Georgia, and her family is in Jasper, Alabama. 

Hollywood police said detectives with the Miramar Police Department received a tip that Cavitt traveled to Florida from Alabama. She was last spotted near Hollywood Boulevard and U.S. 441.

PREVIOUS: Little boy reunited with family after wandering Florida neighborhood alone; mom still missing

Her three sisters drove from Alabama to South Florida to reunite with their 2-year-old nephew.

The family said Cavett didn't have any known ties to South Florida. They're desperate for answers.

“If you are OK, please let someone know,” said Gina Lewis, her sister. “She would have never just left him like that. We just want to know that my sister is OK. We're really not sure what's going on."

(Courtesy: Miramar Police Dept.)

The boy was spotted around 8 a.m. Sunday by Ebony Williams, who told police she had gone out for coffee and saw the child when she returned. When she realized the little boy, who was only wearing a T-shirt and a diaper, was alone she walked through the neighborhood searching for his parents. Then she called police.

When Miramar police posted the boy's picture on social media, it went viral and his family spotted it online. Police said in a later post that they were searching for Cavett, who was last seen driving a mid-to-late 90s white Chevy Silverado 3500, with a red tailgate and a “Baby on Board” sign on the passenger window. 

On Wednesday, police said the truck was found, but there is still no trace of Cavett.

Officers are asking anyone who has information about his mother's whereabouts is asked to call Miramar police at 954-602-4000.