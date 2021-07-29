Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
until MON 9:00 PM MST, Pima County, Pima County
8
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until MON 8:15 PM MST, Pima County
Excessive Heat Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Flood Advisory
from MON 6:26 PM MST until MON 8:30 PM MST, Cochise County, Santa Cruz County
Flood Advisory
from MON 6:24 PM MST until MON 8:30 PM MST, Pima County
Flood Advisory
from MON 7:06 PM MST until MON 9:00 PM MST, Pinal County
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County
Significant Weather Advisory
until MON 8:15 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven

California woman dies days after being shot in front of daughter over possible mistaken identity

By Mary Stringini
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Jacqueline Flores article

Jacqueline Flores, 25

FRESNO, Calif. - A California woman has died at the hospital days after she was shot in her car in front of her young daughter.

Investigators believe the now-deadly shooting may have been a case of mistaken identity.

Fresno Police officers responded to the intersection of Kearney Blvd. and Thorne Avenue around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday and discovered Jacqueline Flores, 25, inside of a parked car suffering from a single gunshot wound to her head.

Authorities said that Flores's 6-year-old daughter was in the backseat of the car when her mother was shot.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

"Fortunately, the child was not injured, but the bullet did enter the rear window where the child was seated," Fresno Police wrote in a press release Thursday.

SUGGESTED:

Investigators said they do not believe Flores was the intended target, and believe the senseless act of violence may have been a case of mistaken identity.

Authorities are asking for the public's help and encourage anyone who might know anything about the shooting to contact the Fresno Police Department.

Anyone can submit anonymous tips including videos, photographs or any other digital evidence to police by clicking here.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.