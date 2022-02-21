Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 6:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Black Mesa Area
8
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until WED 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 6:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Chinle Valley, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind and Dust Advisory
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley
Wind Advisory
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until TUE 10:00 PM MST, Parker Valley

Mom of Chicago train robbery suspect recognizes him, drags him to police station: reports

By Danielle Wallace
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX News

CHICAGO - The suspect sought in a Chicago train robbery has been identified as a Loyola University student recognized by his own mother, who reportedly dragged him into the police station to turn himself in.  

Zion Brown, a student at Loyola University Chicago, has been charged with armed robbery after allegedly stealing about $110 in cash at gunpoint from a Metra train conductor Tuesday afternoon, CWB Chicago reported. After recognizing photos of a masked suspect – seen glancing into a station security camera – shared by police and reported by the media as her son, Brown’s mother brought him into a police station in Calumet City for him to turn himself in, the outlet reported.

The detail was revealed at Brown’s bond hearing, where he was represented by a private defense attorney, who argued his client was hungry and was looking for something to eat.

metra-suspect-1.jpg

In this surveillance photo, the suspect is seen holding the semi-automatic handgun near his waist while walking down the platform and away from a train conductor who has his hands raised. (Metra Police Department)

Brown reportedly attended class after the armed hold up, and his lawyer asked the judge to remember her own days as a hungry college kid in determining his bail. Cook County Judge Maryam Ahmad ordered Brown held without bail, Loyola Phoenix reported, citing the Cook County State’s Attorney Office.

According to CWB, Ahmad rejected the defense attorney’s argument, saying as a hungry college kid she herself would have never thought to rob someone, and granted the State’s request for no bail.

Brown’s next court appearance is scheduled for March 4.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Metra Police initially asked the public for help identifying the suspect spotted in two surveillance photos at the Van Buren Street Station in downtown Chicago. As the train pulled into the station around 2:17 p.m., the pictured offender, who was a passenger, "produced a black semi-automatic handgun and announced a robbery," police said. He then allegedly proceeded to steal the conductor's cash and fled on foot into the station. One of the photos shows the masked suspect with a weapon on the platform.

b50f11a2-

Zion Brown's mugshot from the Cook County Sheriff's Office (left) and a surveillance image from Metra police.

A conductor is seen in the background still holding his hands up.

During an interview with police, Brown allegedly said the weapon he displayed during the robbery was actually a BB gun, which he claimed to have thrown into a dumpster in an alley afterwards. Brown had no prior criminal record.

More @ FoxNews.com