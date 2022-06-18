Monsoon rains arrive in Arizona: Live radar, updates

Monsoon storms are beginning to pick up across Arizona, and the Phoenix metropolitan area is expected to get some rain this afternoon and evening.

The southeast Valley, including San Tan Valley, Apache Junction and the Superstitions, has already seen some wet weather. This area is predicted to receive the most rainfall today.

Gusty winds, blowing dust and short, heavy downpours are possible across the Phoenix area, with the highest chances for storms in north and south Phoenix, Scottsdale, and the Cave Creek area later in the afternoon.

Maricopa County rain data map: https://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Google/v3/gmap.html

Predicted rainfall totals in Maricopa County

Live radar

Latest weather updates

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Be prepared and stay safe during the monsoon

"Most Valley residents know how quickly and furiously storms can move in and out, bringing strong winds, dust, rain, and flash flooding. These storms can cause interruptions in services, such as water, power, and gas," stated Captain Ashley Losch of the Glendale Fire Department.

GFD reminds residents of ways they can be prepared and stay safe: